Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

