Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Down 2.3 %

ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.67 and its 200-day moving average is $643.96. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

