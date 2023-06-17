Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.