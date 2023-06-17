Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

