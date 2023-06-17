Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,887 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

