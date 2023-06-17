Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,887 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

