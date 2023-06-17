Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.42.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.