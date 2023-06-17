Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,722 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

