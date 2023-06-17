Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

