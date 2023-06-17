Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

