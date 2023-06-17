PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 708,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

