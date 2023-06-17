PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $144.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,512 shares of company stock worth $64,177,076 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

