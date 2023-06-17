Pundi X (New) Hits Market Capitalization of $85.56 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $85.56 million and $1.72 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.32763043 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,401,884.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.