Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of QUAD opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.
