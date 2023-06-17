QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $353.90 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $353.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145828 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

