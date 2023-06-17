Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. 961,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,709 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

