Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Coastal Financial worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CCB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 97,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

