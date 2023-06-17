Quent Capital LLC Buys 3,687 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

IUSG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 585,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,446. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

