Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 57,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

