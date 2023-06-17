Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.06. 72,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,189. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

