Quent Capital LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.35. 2,431,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.