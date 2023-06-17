Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,206,738.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,206,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,201 shares in the company, valued at $29,580,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,626 shares of company stock worth $15,253,318. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo Stock Down 2.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NYSE DUOL traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.79. The company had a trading volume of 741,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.