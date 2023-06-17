Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 91,846 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,618,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,629,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,781,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 193,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,958. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

