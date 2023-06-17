Quent Capital LLC Sells 167 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 48,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.63. 8,779,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

