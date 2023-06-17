Quent Capital LLC Sells 63,697 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,697 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,001,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,716,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

