Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $113.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Insider Activity

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 29,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,991.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,278.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 29,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,991.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,278.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 236.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 46,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

