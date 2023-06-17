Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. Equities analysts expect that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.0205866 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

