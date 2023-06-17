Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in May

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RKSLF shares. Nomura started coverage on Raksul in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Raksul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Raksul Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RKSLF opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11. Raksul has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites.

