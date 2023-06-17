Range Financial Group LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

