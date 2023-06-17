Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.50 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

