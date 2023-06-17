Range Financial Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $289.68 and a one year high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

