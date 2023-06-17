Range Financial Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

