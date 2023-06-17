Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RPC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RPC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RPC by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $7.36 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

