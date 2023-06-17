Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 724,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,581.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,802,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,290.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,763 shares of company stock worth $268,920. Insiders own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

RANI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 58,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

