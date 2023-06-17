RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,332,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,358,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.