Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCDTF. Barclays downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

