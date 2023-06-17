Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $47.36 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

