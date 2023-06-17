ReddCoin Trading Up 60.2% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 82.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2,121.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00289848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

