Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.
RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.