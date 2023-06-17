Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

RWT stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

