Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 1.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MLM opened at $426.54 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.19 and a 200 day moving average of $363.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.