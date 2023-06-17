Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $333.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.35 and its 200-day moving average is $269.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

