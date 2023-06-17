Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

