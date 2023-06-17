Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Renren news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Renren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renren by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Renren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.
Renren Trading Up 1.3 %
Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renren in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.