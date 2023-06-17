Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $569,765.32

Request (REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Request has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $73.84 million and approximately $569,765.32 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018552 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,499.64 or 1.00015311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07328425 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $629,206.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

