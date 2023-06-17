Request (REQ) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Request (REQ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $73.91 million and $615,078.65 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,504.15 or 1.00027136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07328425 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $629,206.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

