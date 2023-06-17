Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of REVB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 266,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $67.90.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revelation Biosciences news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 26,500 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

