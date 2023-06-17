Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of REVB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 266,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $67.90.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revelation Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

In other Revelation Biosciences news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 26,500 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

