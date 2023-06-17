Reviewing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

2U has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -26.41% -13.75% -3.79% Alkami Technology -28.32% -20.00% -13.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 2U and Alkami Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.35 -$322.15 million ($3.22) -1.30 Alkami Technology $204.27 million 7.09 -$58.60 million ($0.67) -23.28

Alkami Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 2U and Alkami Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 4 5 0 2.56 Alkami Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86

2U currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 155.33%. Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

