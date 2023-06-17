Reviewing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 2.90 -$10.89 million ($0.87) -0.20 NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.62 -$47.08 million ($1.86) -2.53

Profitability

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -1,059.58% -1,137.08% -199.83% NeuroPace -94.61% -116.02% -40.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 1 0 1 0 2.00

NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

NeuroPace beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Rating)

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About NeuroPace

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.