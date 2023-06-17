Reviewing Wag! Group (PET) & The Competition

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -18.67% -34.22% -2.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wag! Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 890 1465 65 2.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.36%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its rivals.

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $65.82 million -$38.57 million -1.27 Wag! Group Competitors $545.68 million $14.05 million 380.44

Wag! Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wag! Group rivals beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

