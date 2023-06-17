RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $127,632. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

