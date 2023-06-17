RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $127,632. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.