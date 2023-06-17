Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,938.33 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $759,287.63 and approximately $10,938.33 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,444.34 or 1.00014091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00147895 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,074.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

